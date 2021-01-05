“Stephen A’s World” to Debut on ESPN+ on January 11

ESPN and sports media icon Stephen A. Smith, will debut Stephen A’s World, a new series beginning January 11, exclusively on ESPN+. The weeknight series, featuring host and executive producer Stephen A. Smith, will go beyond the sports headlines to give the audience an authentic and unique understanding of the stories that matter.

Smith will bring viewers his entertaining perspective, including deep expertise and unparalleled relationships with some of the most influential figures in sports, entertainment, and beyond.

New 30-minute episodes will be available every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday night and available anytime on demand.

In addition to the expert analysis, signature debates, and can’t-miss celebrity interviews, Stephen A’s World will also feature a variety of exclusive segments, including: “Honorable Mentions” – Answering fan video questions from Smith’s Twitter and Instagram accounts. “Streaming A Smith” – Using NBA 2K to breakdown an NBA star’s game. “Love Doctor” – Giving relationship advice to couples where one is prioritizing sports. “Bet on It” – Celebrities picking their game winners every Friday. “Baby Stephen A” – Weekly visits from the one and only social media sensation.

On January 6, Smith will also return to host SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith which debuted in October 2019.

Select Wednesday's throughout the regular season and NBA Playoffs at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, the 30-minute show will feature Smith's analysis of the night's NBA on ESPN schedule, an inside look at what's going on across the league on and off the court and guest appearances from current and former players and more.

Wednesday's season premiere will precede the Boston Celtics taking on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Golden State Warriors hosting the LA Clippers at 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s season premiere will precede the Boston Celtics taking on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Golden State Warriors hosting the LA Clippers at 10 p.m.

Smith will also continue his daily role alongside Max Kellerman and Molly Qerim Rose on the network’s popular morning debate show First Take every weekday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on ESPN.

