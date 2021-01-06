Amy Ryan Joins Cast of Hulu Original Comedy “Only Murders in the Building”

Hulu’s original comedy series Only Murders in the Building has added another cast member. Actress Amy Ryan will star opposite Steven Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as a musician living in the fancy residence.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is writing that actress Amy Ryan has joined the cast of Hulu’s upcoming comedy series Only Murders in the Building.
- Ryan has been cast in a series regular role playing a musician living in the building. She joins Aaron Dominguez who plays the son of the building’s super.
- Deadline notes that this is a “rare TV commitment” for Ryan. She previously had series regular roles on The Office (Holly Flax), In Treatment and The Wire.
- Only Murders in the Building is co-created and written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman based on an idea by Martin.
- The duo serves as executive producers along with Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.
Series Synopsis:
- “Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a murder occurs in their NYC apartment building, they are forced to work together to figure out what happened.”