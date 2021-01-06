CASETiFY Teaming Up With Disney For New Collection of Tech Accessories

by | Jan 6, 2021 12:35 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

CASETiFY is joining forces with Disney for a magical collection that will introduce all new tech accessories, compatible with Apple devices, inspired by the theme "Mickey Mouse Club 2021."

What’s Happening:

  • Global lifestyle brand CASETiFY is turning to Disney for its latest series of co-branded tech accessories. Launching this winter, the iconic designs and beloved characters behind Disney's world of magic will take on CASETiFY's signature products, shipping worldwide on Jan. 20 from www.CASETiFY.com/disney.
  • In the new Disney x CASETiFY series, CASETiFY leans into the classic story behind Disney's Mouseketeers, incorporating a modern day spin through innovative tech accessories. The series debuts with a new collection supporting iPhone 12 and other devices, titled "Mickey Mouse Club." The product lineup consists of special edition cases featuring Mickey Mouse designs (pulled directly from the archives), along with charming colorways, floaty icons, puffy silhouettes, and so much more, starting at $35 USD.
  • For this series, fans will be excited to see customizable elements including monograms and personalized text, added to signature case styles like the ultra protective Impact Case, reflective Mirror Case, and biodegradable vegan Leather Case. Additionally, shoppers are invited to take an exclusive first look at the limited edition Mickey Mouse Club Member's Badge Case, available for purchase on launch day, retailing for $70 USD. The full range of accessories will cover device sizes for iPhone, Samsung, AirPods, MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, Wireless Chargers, 2-in-1 Grip Stands, and the recently launched CASETiFY UV Sanitizer.
  • Disney x CASETiFY debuts online, with a waitlist opening up today, giving fans priority access to shop starting Jan. 20. Along with online global support, the series joins the ranks of the brand's notable creative program, CASETiFY Co-Lab, which introduces in-store activations, limited edition merchandise and exclusive experiences to select partnerships.

What They’re Saying:

  • CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder, Wes Ng: "We are thrilled to partner with one of the world's most beloved companies, channeling both CASETiFY and Disney's shared passion for creativity and imagination in this new collection. Inviting Disney to join our community calls for a major celebration, and we can't wait to reveal our modern take on classic Disney icons."
 
 
