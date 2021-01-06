The Past Comes Back to Haunt a Man in Trailer for Hulu’s “The Sister”

When the past refuses to stay in the past, one man will have to fight to keep his secrets secret and protect the life he’s built for himself and his family. Hulu’s new original series The Sister premieres on January 22, 2021.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has shared the official trailer for the upcoming four-part thriller series The Sister. All episodes will debut on the streaming platform on January 22nd.

Along with sharing the trailer, Hulu released still images that offer audiences a glimpse of the tone and dramatic nature of the series.

About the Series:

“How far would you go to keep a secret? One rainy evening, Nathan (Russell Tovey) is surprised by an unwelcome face from the past. Nathan has never been able to forget the worst night of his life: a party that led to the sudden, shocking death of a young woman. Only he and Bob (Bertie Carvel), an eccentric old acquaintance, know what really happened… and they’ve resolved to keep it that way. But years later, Bob appears at Nathan’s door with terrifying news that threatens to tear Nathan’s world apart. Because Nathan has his own secrets now. Secrets that could destroy everything he has desperately fought to build for himself and his family.”

The Sister Stars:

Russell Tovey ( Years and Years, Looking )

) Bertie Carvel ( Baghdad Central, Doctor Foster: A Woman Scorned )

) Amrita Acharia ( Game of Thrones, The Good Karma Hospital )

) Nina Toussaint-White ( Bodyguard, GameFace, EastEnders )

) Amanda Root

Paul Bazely

Simone Ashley (Sex Education)

Creative Team:

The four-part series is written by Neil Cross and is inspired by the novel Burial, also written by Neil Cross ( Luther, Hard Sun, Mama ).

). Executive Producers are: Kate Harwood ( Dublin Murders, Hard Sun, Baghdad Central ) Noemi Spanos ( Dublin Murders ) Neil Cross

The series is directed by Niall MacCormick ( The Victim, The Durrells, Doctor Thorne )

) Produced by Jonathan Curling ( Tin Star, Baghdad Central )

) The Sister is a Euston Films (a Fremantle company) production for ITV and is distributed internationally by Fremantle. The series was commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama, Polly Hill.