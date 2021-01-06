Photos: Opening Day of Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew at Disney Springs

by | Jan 6, 2021 11:28 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew opened their doors to Guests today at Disney Springs in the West Side, formerly the home of the Pop! Gallery art shop. As you walk between AMC 24 and Splitsville Luxury Lanes, you can’t miss the colorful new exterior on your way to the Orange parking garage.

Disney Springs offers a few opportunities to window shop for food and you can now add Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew to the list of must-pass shops.

These hand-crafted donuts are visible from the outside, making your mouth water as you think about which one you want.

The L-Shaped counter makes it easy to see the menus for both the donuts and cold brew coffee beverages.

Paper menus are also available, but the best way to pick out a treat is to look at the glass donut rack.

Many of the donuts are decorated with classic candy and cereals. Peanut Butter Explosion includes halved peanut butter cups on top.

Fruity Pebbles is covered in the classic cereal that celebrates it’s 50th anniversary in 2021, just like Walt Disney World.

And Cinnamon Toast Crunch is a cinnamon-lover’s dream come true.

When you take your inevitable donut photo, be sure to tag it with #everglazed.

In addition to extravagant and unusual donuts, they also serve the classics like blueberry glazed.

It’s easy to forget about the cold brew coffees with so many incredible-looking donuts, but remember you’ll need something to wash them down with. The restaurant serves milk, but we chose a Cinnamon Bun iced coffee to go with a Cinnamon Toast Crunch donut. What a pairing!

If this entire post didn’t make you drool, I don’t know what will. Stop by Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew on your next visit to Disney Springs.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
