Marvel Shares a Look at New New Comics Coming to Marvel Unlimited in 2021

by | Jan 7, 2021 12:36 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Marvel Unlimited is the ultimate tool for Marvel Comics fans. With access to more than 28,000 comics it’s the one-stop shop for those who want to read all of their favorite Marvel stories. Today, Marvel shared a look at some of the exciting new series coming to Marvel Unlimited in 2021.

January

Werewolf By Night

The legend reborn in WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (2020) #1.

The legend reborn in WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (2020) #1.

  • Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas teams with co-writer Benjamin Jackendoff and artist Scot Eaton for this mythic tale of transformation, self-discovery, and a bad case of hirsutism. In the American Southwest, an all-new Werewolf by Night stalks a small community, the result of a family curse that has forever changed a young man.

Amazing Spider-Man: Last Remains

The emergence of Kindred!

The emergence of Kindred!

  • This month, THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN reaches another landmark in Spider-Style. To recap: Spider-Man just took the beating of his life. Artist Patrick Gleason returns on issue #50, ushering in the “Last Remains” arc that will see the malignant Kindred step out on the stage for the first time. Trust us: Spider-Man is not ready for the kind of havoc that’s about to be loosed.

February

Wolverine: Black, White & Blood

Logan cuts a swath in Black, White, and Blood.

Logan cuts a swath in Black, White, and Blood.

  • What’s black, white, and blood all over? Wolverine this February. Enjoy the mutant berserker at his most “raw and exposed” in “Black, White & Blood,” a series of black and white adventures starring Logan, “Weapon X,” and “Patch.” (Do expect pops of red.)

X of Swords: Stasis

The Arakkii gather in X OF SWORDS: STASIS #1.

The Arakkii gather in X OF SWORDS: STASIS #1.

  • The midway point to X OF SWORDS, the “Stasis” one-shot is a prophetic chapter for the now-revealed champions of Krakoa. Omniversal Majestrix Opal Luna Saturnyne manages to confuse her combatants even more with personalized tarot readings, while the champions of Arakko are named.

Marvel’s Voices: Indigenous Voices

Cover to MARVEL’S VOICES: INDIGENOUS VOICES #1.

Cover to MARVEL’S VOICES: INDIGENOUS VOICES #1.

  • Marvel celebrates Indigenous history in this landmark special, written and drawn by some of the industry’s most renowned Indigenous talent along with talents making their Marvel Comics debut! Celebrated writer and artist Jeffrey Veregge leads this book alongside a team of acclaimed creators to explore the legacy and experiences of Marvel’s Indigenous characters.

March

Enter the Phoenix

The return of the Phoenix Force.

The return of the Phoenix Force.

  • In the harsh, primordial world of One Million B.C.E., early humans who are different are left in the Burnt Place to die. But one young girl whose only crime was being born with red hair finds something else entirely in the place of bones and ash—something that will change human history forever…
  • Written by Jason Aaron with art by Dale Keown, this arc will follow the Avengers’ discovery of the return of a certain planet-burning cosmic firebird.

Reign of X

REIGN OF X teaser image by Mahmud Asrar.

REIGN OF X teaser image by Mahmud Asrar.

  • Writer Jonathan Hickman’s bold take on mutantkind began last year in the critically-acclaimed HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X and continued in the DAWN OF X, ushering in a slate of brand-new X-Men titles that took X-Fans by storm. Now, the saga continues after X OF SWORDS in REIGN OF X, a new era encompassing the upcoming story arcs in all your favorite X-titles. New teams, the return of major characters, new threats brought about by classic villains, and more game-changing revelations await. Check out the full REIGN OF X slate here, and see what issues will change the X-Men mythos forever.

King in Black

Knull's invasion begins in KING IN BLACK #1.

Knull's invasion begins in KING IN BLACK #1.

  • This March, darkness reigns as the god of symbiotes begins his takeover of Earth! Eddie Brock and his son Dylan are familiar with the Lord of the Abyss, but now, Knull has strengthened his forces with a whole battalion of symbiote dragons! The King in Black’s death march to destroy all that is light threatens to be Venom’s final hour, as told by ABSOLUTE CARNAGE masterminds Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman.

S.W.O.R.D.

The reveal of The Peak in S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #1

The reveal of The Peak in S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #1

  • In the startling aftermath to X OF SWORDS, Krakoa’s mutants take the bold next step in claiming their destiny by relaunching the Sentient World Observation & Response Directorate to deal with all things extraterrestrial on behalf of Earth.
  • The events of this series will have a tremendous impact not only on the X-Men’s world but the Marvel Universe as a whole, as the mutants of S.W.O.R.D. warp the cosmic landscape forever. The (inter)stellar cast includes Magneto, Abigail Brand, Cable, Frenzy, Wiz-Kid, Fabian Cortez, former Avenger Manifold, and more fan-favorite mutants who will take on the frontlines of space in a major way.

M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games

M.O.D.O.K. on the defensive in his first issue.

M.O.D.O.K. on the defensive in his first issue.

  • From Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, showrunners of the upcoming animated Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. show on Hulu, comes a journey into the mind of one of the biggest brains in the Marvel Universe! M.O.D.O.K. is the ruthless and brilliant leader of the terrorist organization A.I.M., outsmarting heroes and outmaneuvering his cutthroat colleagues gunning for his position. But when he begins to be haunted by memories of a family he never had, it leaves M.O.D.O.K. unsure if he is losing his freakishly large mind, or if perhaps there is a lot more to these sinister visions from the past.

April

Eternals

Ikaris reborn in ETERNALS (2021) #1.

Ikaris reborn in ETERNALS (2021) #1.

  • The Eternals, a race of cosmic god-like beings, are no strangers to death. From the thought-provoking minds of Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić comes a new vision of classic Marvel lore. Ikaris, the last of the Eternals to die, assembles his Homo Immortalis kin to enter a new age of humankind. But when the Prime Eternal is murdered in cold blood, who will lead this new dawn?
  • Check out Mack’s review of “Eternals #1” here.

May

Avengers Mech Strike

The armory of Avengers Mech Strike!

The armory of Avengers Mech Strike!

  • When Earth’s Mightiest Heroes come up against something that defies their usual methods, new tools are needed for the job: giant robot suits. Suiting up in high-tech individualized armor, the Avengers stand ready for one of their greatest battles yet in this series that promises to be all kinds of fun.

Black Panther #23

Cover to BLACK PANTHER (2018) #23.

Cover to BLACK PANTHER (2018) #23.

  • The highly-anticipated return of award-winning author Ta-Nehisi Coates’ unforgettable run on BLACK PANTHER is right around the corner. Featuring outstanding art by Daniel Acuña and Ryan Bodenheim, BLACK PANTHER #23 will continue to reveal Coates’ grand vision for King T'Challa and the Kingdom of Wakanda… on Earth or in space.
  • Coates’ landmark era has introduced exciting characters, redefined favorites such as Shuri, rekindled the King of Wakanda’s romance with Storm, and resurrected one of Black Panther’s greatest foes, Erik Killmonger.
 
 
