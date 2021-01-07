SEC Network Featuring 15 Hours of Coverage on Championship Monday for College Football Playoffs

by | Jan 7, 2021 9:43 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

SEC Network is surrounding Championship Monday with 15 Hours of Dedicated College Football Playoff Programming.

What’s Happening:

  • With the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide fired up for their fifth College Football Playoff National Championship Game appearance, SEC Network will feature 15 hours of wall-to-wall programming surrounding Championship Monday and the Tide’s quest for their 18th national title trophy against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).
    • SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper
      • SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper will be live from Miami, providing expert SEC opinion and analysis from Marty Smith, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers and Roman Harper from 6 – 8:15 p.m. The show will dive into the storylines and headlines of the day, share live updates and a look at on-field warmups ahead of Alabama taking the field in Miami. Florida head coach Dan Mullen and Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey will join the show from Miami.
    • SEC Football Final
      • The Monday post-game edition of SEC Football Final will follow the conclusion of the action from Hard Rock Stadium, as Smith, Tebow, Rodgers and Harper will recap the Crimson Tide’s performance in the national title game.
    • MegaCast Featuring Alabama Hometown Radio
      • The Alabama Sports Network quartet of Eli Gold, John Parker Wilson, Rashad Johnson and Chris Stewart will provide the call for Alabama Hometown Radio, SEC Network’s MegaCast offering for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The audio call, Powered by Learfield/IMG College, will be synced up to game action. A full preview of MegaCast viewing options is available here with details surrounding ESPN’s studio coverage of the CFP National Championship Game announced in the coming days.
    • The Paul Finebaum Show
      • The Paul Finebaum Show will welcome a rotating cast of college football analysts, SEC legends and special guests from Miami on Monday with an abbreviated, three-hour show leading into SEC Nation. The Championship Monday edition of Finebaum will originate from Charlotte.
    • SEC This Morning
      • SEC This Morning, hosted by Peter Burns and Chris Doering, will be live from 8 – 11 a.m. on Monday, discussing all things SEC with the biggest headlines from around the conference leading into Monday night’s game. The show airs live weekdays on SiriusXM and is simulcast on SEC Network every Monday morning throughout the fall.
    • Marty & McGee
      • Ryan McGee and guest host Alyssa Lang will be live from the Marty & McGee set at SEC Network’s Charlotte studios at 2 p.m., previewing Monday night’s game while highlighting the show’s signature style from the cross-section of southern culture and college football.
    • SEC in 60: Alabama Presented by Farm Rich
      • SEC in 60: Alabama Presented by Farm Rich is Crimson Tide-centric on Friday at 1 p.m. leading into Marty & McGee. From Missouri in September to Notre Dame in the CFP Semifinals in January, SEC in 60 takes every important play from the 2020 season and condenses it into 60 minutes.
  • SEC Network social and digital will also have extensive coverage of Alabama’s quest for a sixth national title. Fans can follow along with SEC Network on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, as well as at SECNetwork.com
 
 
