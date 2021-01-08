Eric Jerome Dickey, Writer of Marvel’s “Storm,” Passes Away at Age 59

Writer Eric Jerome Dickey passed away on January 3rd, 2021, at the age of 59 after battling cancer. For Marvel Comics, Dickey wrote the standalone series Storm. Marvel Comics tweeted their sadness for the writer’s passing today.

We are saddened to hear of Eric Jerome Dickey's passing. Eric was a world-class storyteller & writer, and his voice brought a definitive new chapter to Storm & Black Panther's story. We are honored to be a part of his legacy. Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 8, 2021

Best known for writing stories with strong Black women, Eric Jerome Dickey’s first novel, Sister, Sister, paved the way for a writing career that will include 29 novels when his final book, The Son of Mr. Suleman, is published in April. A graduate of Memphis State University, Dickey moved to Los Angeles in 1983 as a software developer, but pursued creative endeavors in his freetime, which included a creative writing class where he first had the idea for Sister, Sister.

Writing more than a book a year, Eric Jerome Dickey was surprised when he received a call from Marvel to write the Storm series in 2006, which also included Black Panther. He likened the call to being contacted by the President.

RIP #EricJeromeDickey. An open spirit. A genre shifting writer. — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) January 5, 2021

Our hearts go out to Eric Jerome Dickey’s family, friends and fans during this difficult time. He is survived by his four daughters.