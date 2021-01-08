Video: Check Out the First Performance of “Voices of Liberty – The Disney Songbook”

Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts debuted a new Voices of Liberty show, “Voices of Liberty – The Disney Songbook.” We have a full video of the performance from the opening day below.

Voices of Liberty perform the following songs: “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast “Touch the Sky” from Brave “You’ll Be In My Heart” from Tarzan “We Know The Way” from Moana “You're Welcome” from Moana “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio



There’s more entertainment to be seen during Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

Art Defying Gravity: An acrobatic show taking place every day during the festival inside World Showplace.

Epcot Pianist: Listen to various songs while enjoying Festival of the Arts kiosks inside World Showplace.

JAMMitors: A fun percussion-based band playing every day at the Mill Stage in the Canada Pavilion.

Visual Art in Performance (Thursday – Sunday): Artists perform on stage creating works of art in minutes inside World Showplace.

Chalk Art: Chalk artists take over the walkways of Future World East creating masterpieces.

Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is happening now through February 22, 2021.