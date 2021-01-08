Video: Check Out the First Performance of “Voices of Liberty – The Disney Songbook”

Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts debuted a new Voices of Liberty show, “Voices of Liberty – The Disney Songbook.” We have a full video of the performance from the opening day below.
- Voices of Liberty perform the following songs:
- “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast
- “Touch the Sky” from Brave
- “You’ll Be In My Heart” from Tarzan
- “We Know The Way” from Moana
- “You're Welcome” from Moana
- “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana
- “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio
There’s more entertainment to be seen during Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
- Art Defying Gravity: An acrobatic show taking place every day during the festival inside World Showplace.
- Epcot Pianist: Listen to various songs while enjoying Festival of the Arts kiosks inside World Showplace.
- JAMMitors: A fun percussion-based band playing every day at the Mill Stage in the Canada Pavilion.
- Visual Art in Performance (Thursday – Sunday): Artists perform on stage creating works of art in minutes inside World Showplace.
- Chalk Art: Chalk artists take over the walkways of Future World East creating masterpieces.
Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is happening now through February 22, 2021.