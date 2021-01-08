Funko Releases Collection of Marvel Lucha Libre Pop! Figures, Plush and Keychains

Funko has launched their collection of Marvel Lucha Libre products, including Pop! Figures, Plush and Keychains featuring Lucha versions of your favorite characters.
- Funko’s collection of Marvel Lucha Libre products features fan-favorite characters like:
- Spider-Man
- Captain Marvel
- The Hulk
- Iron Man
- Wolverine
- Venom
- Deadpool
Funko Pop! Figures
- This new collection features Pop! Figures of:
- Each of these Funko Pop! Figures is available for $11.
Plush
- This new collection features Plush of:
- Each of these Funko Pop! Figures is available for $15.
Keychains
- This new collection features Keychains of:
- Each of these Funko Pop! Figures is available for $5.