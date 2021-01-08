New merchandise hits the shelves for EPCOT’s Taste of the International Festival of the Arts

by | Jan 8, 2021 10:03 AM Pacific Time

Today is the first day of the Taste of the International Festival of the Arts at EPCOT, and as such, new festival merchandise has hit the shelves! We’re on scene today to take a look at the goings on of the festival, and snapped a few pictures of the new goods.

With each new festival comes a new limited edition themed magicband, and the 5th anniversary of the International Festival of the Arts has two special ones. One purple, adorned with Mickey and Donald painting Figment, and the other Orange, a Passholder exclusive with Figment, Spaceship Earth, and shapes that resemble Dreamfinder’s Hat, Mustache, and Beard.

There are also, of course, pins! Some limited edition, some limited release, that feature park and festival mascot Figment, as well as classics Mickey and Donald painting a Figment portrait.

A new Tervis cup also features a stylized Figment just for the festival with the festival logo, as well as the EPCOT logo. You can take home the cup to use on any refreshing drink for $26.99. Along with the Tervis, an insulated water bottle is also available for $34.99

Magnets are also available, some labeled for Passholders, that feature Figment and Spaceship Earth, or Figment and and shapes to signify Dreamfinder. Both magnets are $14.99.

There is also a passholder shirt, a limited release item, featuring much of the same art with Figment and Dreamfinder.

Phone cases, one of them also appearing to be a passholder exclusive item, are available, though we only spotted them up to the IPhone 11.

A fun new plate that resembles an artist’s palette has been released, along with a matching mug with a silhouette of Figment and the words “Eat, Sleep, Art, Repeat” on the side.

A fun, adjustable baseball cap is also available with a familiar looking abstract triangle pattern adorning the underside of the bill, the festival logo on the front, and Figment in the back near the adjustable strap.

Spirit Jerseys are the norm for any occasion at the Disney Parks these days, and the latest is this one for the Taste of the International Festival of the Arts that is orange and purple tie-dye and features the logo on the front chest, and “Figment Loves Pigment” large across the back and shoulders, as well as the stylized Figment art for this year’s event.

The stylized Figment art is also featured on an ornament, as well as a lenticular keychain.

One fun way to spend money on all this new festival merchandise (as well as food and beverage offerings throughout the festival) is with a Disney gift card! A new design has been released that features Figment and Spaceship Earth marking the 5th anniversary and casing wrap around your wrist for accessing when you’re ready to make a purchase.

This year’s scavenger hunt event will find guests searching the park for Figment art pieces, and then redeeming their completed map for a prize. The prize for this event appears to be a character build kit, with sheets that pop out so participants can build their own character models. This activity can be done in the park for $7.99

