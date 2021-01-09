WandaVision Social Media Reaction Roundup

Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ original series, WandaVision, is one of the most anticipated shows of 2021 and it’s almost here! Full reviews won’t publish until January 14th, a day before the premiere, but the embargo was just lifted on social media reactions. Here’s what critics are saying, starting with our own Marvel expert, Mike Mack.

#WandaVision is everything you want it to be and more. Coming next Friday to #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/Ra9ZgKztkg — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) January 9, 2021

That sounds very promising.

#WandaVision is truly unlike anything the MCU has put out before. I can’t emphasize that enough. It is a blast to watch. It is so committed to the sitcom structure of story telling that it feels like a bold risk – but it pays off and builds a mystery. It is awesome. pic.twitter.com/NbGBsGLfmc — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 9, 2021

ComicBook.com writer Brandon Davis not only praises the show’s originality, but also changed his profile image to be in-theme with the show’s poster.

Have seen the first 3 episodes of #Wandavision and *LOVE* how big of a swing @MarvelStudios is taking with the series. The reason the #MCU is king of the hill is @Kevfeige’s amazing leadership and willingness to take risks like what you'll see in 'Wandavision'. pic.twitter.com/EgUUUxXudh — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 9, 2021

Steven Weintraub of Collider credits Kevin Feige with taking bold risks, keeping Marvel Studios at the upper echelon of the super hero film business.

If the first 3 episodes of WandaVision are any indication of what is in store for us, we are in for a wild and crazy ride! This show is banana pants crazy — in the best way possible! Weird, fun, and simply amazing, it feels so very good to be back in the MCU! #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/IAQPrZuwPq — MamaVision 🔜 #Sundance2021 (@MamasGeeky) January 9, 2021

Missing Disney Parks? ScreenRant writer Mama’s Geeky says it’s a “Wild and crazy ride.” Also Mama’s Geeky is now MamaVision.

I watched the first three episodes of #WandaVision and safe to say, I’m obsessed. It’s charming, funnier than I expected, and the sinister undertone is just delicious. I’m dying to see where this goes!! Also, Paul Bettany is an absolute gas and is having far too much fun 🤖 pic.twitter.com/TAe6Hxkcoc — Brittani Tuttle (@brittanituttle) January 9, 2021

Attractions Magazine editor Brittani Tuttle says it’s “Funnier than I expected.”

#WandaVision is Marvel like you've never seen it before. The show is fun, funky and fresh — until it isn't. In between the laugh tracks and some genuinely funny gags, the series is delightfully creepy, thanks in large part to some superb tonal shifts. — Meagan Damore (@metathor) January 9, 2021

But it’s also full of the drama and tension you expect from Marvel Studios, according to Meagan Damore of Comic Book Resources.

Three episodes into #WandaVision and I. Am. Hooked. Not only is the series a loving recreation of classic television shows (everything beautiful), but the story is so compelling. Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany are adorable and hilarious. My most anticipated didn't disappoint! pic.twitter.com/jZVE6zIlQB — Kristen Lopez (@Journeys_Film) January 9, 2021

Kristen Lopez of Indie Wire praises the performances of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and loved the throwback aspect to classic shows.

The first 3 episodes of #WandaVision are the legit business. A funny, sharply-tuned knockout. Will satiate the tastes of sitcom & superhero fans, especially when it spoofs the conventional. Paul Bettany & Elizabeth Olsen are great, but Teyonah Parris & Kathryn Hahn are HIGHlights pic.twitter.com/Y5SkhqPKko — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 9, 2021

Praise has also been given to supporting cast members Teyonah Parris & Kathryn Hahn by Courtney Howard. Is it too soon to start speculating Emmy nominations?

#WandaVision is magical and hysterical. I’m sure it’ll get there eventually but it’s also refreshingly not Marvel™. — Jill Pantozzi (@JillPantozzi) January 9, 2021

The only social reaction that comes close to criticism is that it’s “Refreshingly not Marvel.” I’m not sure what that even means.

Expect the unexpected in #WandaVision. #MarvelStudios is changing the game with this genre-bending series! Every episode feels like a page turn of a comic book I didn’t want to put down. This is how you debut our first #DisneyPlus #MCU show. Welcome to the new era of the MCU! pic.twitter.com/8rSULQ4fZ6 — Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter (@Joelluminerdi) January 9, 2021

“Every episode feels like a page turn of a comic book,” says Joseph Deckelmeier of The Illuminerdi.

Saw the first 3 episodes of #WandaVision & fell madly in love with the style, tone & storytelling. A truly unique & interesting setting to see two extremely powerful superheroes. So much charm, danger & great easter eggs. Fantastic practical effects & aspect ratio shifts. Love. pic.twitter.com/MUD0qpZNQx — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) January 9, 2021

Kevin McCarthy of Fox 5 DC says keep your eyes peeled for Easter Eggs.

#WandaVision offers humor, drama and suspense all in its half-hour chunks. I will say it is good the first two episodes are being offered up front as they really set up what the show is about. Marvel fans have been waiting, their patience will be rewarded. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) January 9, 2021

With half-hour episodes, James Viscardi of ComicBook.com says it’s good Disney+ will launch the first two episodes together as the pair helps establish the premise.