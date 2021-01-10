Disney Releases New “Soarin’ Around the World” Merchandise at EPCOT

“Soarin’ to Tower, you’re clear for takeoff.” New products from Soarin’ Around the World has been spotted at EPCOT and for some reason, The Land Pavilion’s star attraction’s merchandise can be found in the nearby Imagination Pavilion, just a hop, skip and a jump from the jumping water fountains.

The most eye-catching item is a new t-shirt with Spaceship Earth in the center and the attraction’s hang gliders passing through it.

There’s also an adult hoodie with Mickey Mouse next to the logo, but the middle of it is more colorful and now says “Travel the World.”

Minnie Mouse is on a t-shirt with the same phrase for women.

For boys and girls, chief flight attendant Patrick’s phrase “Have a Nice Flight” from the end of the safety video is on two styles of shirts with captains Mickey and Minnie.

A kids hoodie features Mickey’s hand holding wings on the front and an attraction logo on the back with more EPCOT icons.

Want to have your own set of wings? These pins are also now available, including one of the “Travel the World” logo seen on some of the merchandise.

It’s also available as a magnet.

And Guests can travel to and from Walt Disney World in style with these luggage tags.

This new coffee mug has a handle in the shape of an “S” with aviator Mickey on one side.

And last but not least, this new tumbler has the “Travel the World” logo on one side and another fan-favorite catch phrase of Patrick’s, “Nice work pal.”