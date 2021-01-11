The Next Episode of “Disney Insider” Takes Us to The Henson Soundstage and More

Disney has released a trailer with a sneak peek into episode 7 of Disney Insider on Disney+. Check out the trailer below.
- In the next episode coming to Disney+, we’ll be getting a look at The Henson Soundstage in a tour with Brian Henson during the production of the Disney+ series Earth to Ned.
- We’ll also be getting a look at the making of Star Wars: The High Republic.
- And finally a look behind the scenes of the making of National Geographic’s Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
The new episode premieres Friday, January 15 on Disney+.