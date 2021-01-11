Freeform Releases Official Trailer For Third Season of “grown-ish” Ahead of January 21st Season Premiere

Freeform has released the official trailer for the upcoming third season of the fan-favorite series, grown-ish, ahead of the debut of the new season on January 21st, 2021.
What’s Happening:
- Freeform has revealed the official season 3 trailer for the popular series, grown-ish, a head of the return of season 3 on January 21st, 2021 at 8p/7c on Freeform
- The third season of grown-ish follows the Cal U gang as they navigate the second half of junior year and begin to step out as adults into the real world. After dropping out to focus on her fashion career, Zoey wonders if life outside of Cal U is all it’s cracked up to be or if she still has some growing left to do.
- The first episode of the new season follows Zoey, after dropping out of Cal U and diving into her dream job, balancing the demands of her work life and her personal life while on tour with Joey BADA$$. Jazz and Doug struggle with the rules of their relationship “pause.”
- The series stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Diggy Simmons. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. It is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins.
- In advance of the new episodes, viewers can catch up on grown-ish now streaming on Hulu.