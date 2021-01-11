Jon M. Chu Leaves the Disney+ Series “Willow”

Jon M. Chu will no longer be executive producing and directing the Disney+ series Willow, posting a statement about his departure.

Personal Update on Willow for @disneyplus that I’ve been working on… pic.twitter.com/eS7uurCMfg — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) January 11, 2021

In the announcement, Chu says, “With the production schedule moving due to continued lockdowns in the UK, and with a new baby coming this summer (surprise!), the timing is just not going to work for me and my family.”

The series is being developed by Ron Howard (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and will star the original movie’s lead Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood.

Jon M. Chu: “Willow has been one of my favorite movies since I was a child, so I’m devastated that I won’t be able to work with some of my heroes old and new like Kathy, Ron, Jon, Wendy, Michelle, and the amazing cast and crew they’ve put together. Like a kid seeing Willow for the first time in the ‘80s, I will look forward to watching this magical new world unfold as a very enthusiastic fan. And boy do they have an adventure in store for you! I can’t wait for you all to experience it soon.”