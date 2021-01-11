Marvel’s Second Prose Novel in “Xavier’s Institute” Line Set for March Release

The second prose novel from Marvel and Aconyte Books’ “Xavier’s Institute” line will be titled First Team and has been set for a March release.

First Team is written by Robbie MacNiven and “hits closer to home when a remarkable student rushes to save his family, but ends up in a whole heap of trouble instead.”

is the second prose novel in the “Xavier’s Institute” line of books from Marvel and Aconyte Books, which follows the young members of the New Charles Xavier School for Mutants, as they explore their stories of adventure, defiance, and growth as these characters discover their abilities and their place in the world. First Team will be available in trade paperback, ebook and audiobook formats, available at bookshops and online retailers this spring on March 2.

The plot:

In “First Team,” Victor Borkowski (Anole) has adjusted well to life at Xavier’s Institute, gaining control over his reptilian mutant powers and the respect of his fellow students. However, when he discovers that his parents have been kidnapped by anti-mutant extremists, the Purifiers, Victor’s discipline and trust in the X-Men is strained to breaking point. Setting out alone in defiance of his instructors, he’s quickly in serious trouble. It isn’t just the fanatical Purifiers threatening his family, there’s a villainous scientist waiting to get hold of Victor himself. Maybe he can’t do this by himself after all.

