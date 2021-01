New Era Debuts New Line of Caps Featuring Mickey Mouse and Friends

New Era has debuted a new line of baseball caps, with a few familiar faces adorned on them with a new line of hats featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck and more!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

The first set of hats feature Mickey, Minnie, Minnie and Daisy, Goofy and Donald, and Mickey and Pluto. They are widebrim 59FIFTY hats.

Mickey And Friends 59FIFTY Fitted Hats | New Era Cap $37.99



Mickey And Friends Minnie 59FIFTY Fitted Hats | New Era Cap $37.99





Mickey And Friends Minnie And Daisy 59FIFTY Fitted Hats | New Era Cap $37.99





Mickey And Friends Goofy And Donald 59FIFTY Fitted Hats | New Era Cap $37.99





Mickey And Friends Pluto 59FIFTY Fitted Hats | New Era Cap $37.99

The next set, featuring a more curved brim, are 9TWENTY hats featuring Mickey and Pluto in Black, Minnie and Daisy in Red, Minnie Solo in Red, and Mickey Solo in Black.





Mickey And Friends Pluto 9TWENTY Adjustable Hats | New Era Cap $23.99





Mickey And Friends Minnie And Daisy 9TWENTY Adjustable Hats | New Era Cap $23.99





Mickey And Friends Minnie 9TWENTY Adjustable Hats | New Era Cap $23.99





Mickey And Friends 9TWENTY Adjustable Hats | New Era Cap $23.99





Mickey And Friends Goofy And Donald 9TWENTY Adjustable Hats | New Era Cap $23.99

The last two hats are 9FIFTY snapback caps, featuring Mickey Mouse and Pluto, and Goofy and Donald, both in Black.



Mickey And Friends Pluto 9FIFTY Snapback Hats | New Era Cap $32.99

Mickey And Friends Goofy And Donald 9FIFTY Snapback Hats | New Era Cap $32.99