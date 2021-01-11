Portillo’s To Open New Location Near Walt Disney World In March of This Year

The third Portillo’s location in Florida is set to debut just off the edge of Walt Disney World property on March 2nd in Lake Buena Vista.
What’s Happening:
- Some delicious magic is making its way to Lake Buena Vista with Portillo’s newest location, the third in the state of Florida, which is set to open March 2, 2021.
- The Orlando area only has been clamoring for Portillo’s famous Chicago-style hot dogs, famous Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers and homemade chocolate cake. Now, the wait is almost up.
- The restaurant, located at the intersection of Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Blvd, features a diner theme with rock ‘n roll elements such as an electric guitar ceiling treatment. It will officially open to the public at 10:30am on March 2. To celebrate the opening, Portillo’s has created limited-edition location t-shirts that will be given to guests who sign up for their Birthday Club, while supplies last.
- On top of that, Portillo’s is looking for energetic, excited individuals to become part of their team. The restaurant is now hiring on-site for hourly and shift leader positions.
- For those eager fans who can’t wait until March to satisfy their Portillo’s cravings, the restaurant will be giving a preview of Portillo’s favorites via their Beef Bus which will be in the area selling their famous Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, cheese fries and beverages in advance of the grand opening.
- Beef Bus team members will wear masks; guests are required to wear facial coverings as well. Portillo’s will also mark 6-foot distances in line, so guests can maintain social distancing. The Beef Bus will begin operating starting January 21, 2021. Hours and location can be tracked by following their Twitter and Instagram accounts.