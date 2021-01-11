Pre-Orders Now Available for “Raya and the Last Dragon” Funko Pop! Figures

This spring audience around the world will meet Raya and join her on a quest to find a magical dragon. Disney’s newest animated film, Raya and the Last Dragon will launch simultaneously in theatres and on Disney+ on March 12th. With the new Disney release mere months away, Funko has revealed Pop! figures at Hot Topic, and we are loving them!

Raya and the Last Dragon Funko Pop!

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to meet Raya and join her for an epic journey! While we wait for the next Walt Disney Animation Studios film to debut, Funko is helping to get fans excited with their latest Pop! figures. Just last week seven collectibles made their way to retailers like Hot Topic and Entertainment Earth and are available now for pre-order.