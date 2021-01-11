Series Based on the Band the Sex Pistols Coming to FX With Danny Boyle Directing

FX has ordered a six-episode series on the punk band the Sex Pistols based on the book Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol by Steve Jones, with Danny Boyle directing.
- According to Variety, Pistol will be directed and executive produced by Boyle (Slumdog Millionare, 127 Hours, Yesterday).
- The show will be based on Steve Jones’ book Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol which came out in 2018.
What They’re Saying:
- Danny Boyle, Director: “Imagine breaking into the world of ‘The Crown’ and ‘Downton Abbey’ with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent. This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point for British street culture…where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion…and everyone had to watch & listen…and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols. At its center was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac – a hero for the times – Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there.”
Cast List
- Toby Wallace as Steve Jones
- Anson Boon as John “Johnny Rotten” Lydon
- Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious
- Jacob Slater as Paul Cook
- Fabien Frankel as Glen Matlock
- Dylan Llewellyn as Wally Nightingale
- Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde
- Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen
- Maisie Williams as Jordan