Disney Hires Kyle Patrick Alvarez to Direct Disney+ Film “Crater” Produced by Shawn Levy and Dan Levine

Disney has found a director for Crater, a Disney+ original film set to start shooting this Spring.

What’s Happening:

Deadline has revealed that Kyle Patrick Alvarez has been hired to direct Crater , a direct-to-streaming film being produced for Disney+

has revealed that Kyle Patrick Alvarez has been hired to direct , a direct-to-streaming film being produced for The project was previously in development by 20th Century Studios prior to the Disney acquisition with Shawn Levy originally eyeing the director chair, now taking a producer role along with Dan Levine through their 21 Laps Entertainment company.

Shawn Levy was the director of multiple 20th Century Studios projects including the Night at the Museum franchise and the upcoming film Free Guy .

franchise and the upcoming film . The plot of the film takes place in the future and tells the coming-of-age story of a boy growing up in a lunar mining colony who explores a mysterious crater with his four best friends.

Kyle Patrick Alvarezrecently directed the Amazon Prime series Homecoming , Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why , and two Sundance Film Festival submissions, The Stanford Prison Experiment and C.O.G.

, Netflix’s , and two Sundance Film Festival submissions, and Filming is scheduled to begin this Spring, but no casting announcements have been made.