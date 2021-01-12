Disney Hires Kyle Patrick Alvarez to Direct Disney+ Film “Crater” Produced by Shawn Levy and Dan Levine

Disney has found a director for Crater, a Disney+ original film set to start shooting this Spring.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline has revealed that Kyle Patrick Alvarez has been hired to direct Crater, a direct-to-streaming film being produced for Disney+.
- The project was previously in development by 20th Century Studios prior to the Disney acquisition with Shawn Levy originally eyeing the director chair, now taking a producer role along with Dan Levine through their 21 Laps Entertainment company.
- Shawn Levy was the director of multiple 20th Century Studios projects including the Night at the Museum franchise and the upcoming film Free Guy.
- The plot of the film takes place in the future and tells the coming-of-age story of a boy growing up in a lunar mining colony who explores a mysterious crater with his four best friends.
- Kyle Patrick Alvarezrecently directed the Amazon Prime series Homecoming, Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, and two Sundance Film Festival submissions, The Stanford Prison Experiment and C.O.G.
- Filming is scheduled to begin this Spring, but no casting announcements have been made.