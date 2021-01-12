Loki Sends Jane Foster on an Epic Quest in “The Mighty Valkyries #1” This April

Loki is sending Jane Foster on an epic quest, with new allies, new enemies, and new adventures that begin in The Mighty Valkyries #1 this April!

What’s Happening:

After their cataclysmic showdown with Knull in King In Black: Return of the Valkyries , Asgard’s greatest warriors will embark on another glorious quest in a brand-new series. Launching in April, The Mighty Valkyries will be crafted by the returning all-star creative team of writers Jason Aaron and Torunn Grønbekk and artist Mattia de Iulis.

Jane Foster believed she was the only Valkyrie left – but the fight against Knull, the King in Black, proved her wrong. Now the Valkyries must redefine their roles in a changing world – and Asgard's not going to make it easy. When Loki comes to Jane with rumors of a beast stalking the souls of Midgard, she leaps into action along with the mysterious new Valkyrie who just made her highly-anticipated debut in King In Black: Return of the Valkyries #1 . But does Jane's new ally have other priorities? Years ago, this ancient warrior made a promise to a woman she loved. And now, it's time for her to follow through.

New destinies and life-changing battles await when The Mighty Valkyries #1 hits stands in April!

