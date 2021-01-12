“Marvel Must Haves” Will Reveal Products for Marvel Series Coming to Disney+

Marvel has announced “Marvel Must Haves,” a new 52-week merchandise campaign showing the newest products coming to stores inspired by all of the new Marvel series coming to Disney+ this year.

The Marvel Must Haves campaign will start Monday, January 18, with products inspired by the new Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision which premieres Friday, January 15.

which premieres Friday, January 15. It will continue every Monday through the end of the year as the various Disney+ series release such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Ms. Marvel, and Hawkeye.

Reveals will include products from brands including Hasbro, LEGO, Funko, Her Universe, Loungefly, and others.

Merchandise will be available from shopDisney.com, select Disney Parks, Amazon, Hot Topic, Ulta, Walmart, and Target.

What They’re Saying:

Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Licensing: “Fans tuning into Disney+ this year will experience Marvel like never before with six exhilarating series, complemented by must-have merchandise featuring character favorites and milestone moments. Marvel Must Haves is an unprecedented weekly celebration where fans around the world can discover cool new products that authentically celebrate each new episode.”

WandaVision premieres Friday, January 15 on Disney+.