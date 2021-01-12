“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” Receives Update Increasing Frame Rates and Resolutions For Enhanced Backwards Compatibility

EA Games has alerted players of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order that an update a new title update is available enhancing performance and backwards compatibility and provided more information as to what the update contains.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order received a big update today that increases frame rates and resolutions via backward compatibility on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The update was free and should automatically download to your console.
- Below you will find the release notes for this update, which improves backwards compatibility performance specifically on the latest generation of consoles:
- High Level Summary of Features:
- Improved framerate on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5
- Improved dynamic resolution ranges, for a higher resolution experience on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5
- Improved post-processing resolution for Xbox Series X and PS5. (Not Xbox Series S)
- Console Specifics:
- Xbox Series S
- Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)
- Xbox Series X Performance mode
- Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS
- Dynamic resolution added in the range of 1080p to 1440p
- Xbox Series X Normal mode (non-performance mode)
- Postprocessing has been increased to 4K
- Dynamic resolution in the range of 1512p to 2160p
- PlayStation 5
- Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)
- Postprocessing increased to 1440p
- Dynamic resolution has been disabled and the game is rendering at 1200p (up from 810-1080p)
- Xbox Series S
- High Level Summary of Features: