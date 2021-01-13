Disney Legend Dick Van Dyke Will Be Celebrated at the 43rd Kennedy Center Honors

Disney Legend Dick Van Dyke will be inducted as an honoree of the 43rd Kennedy Center Honors, scheduled to be held in May 2021.

Dick Van Dyke will be celebrated at the 43rd Kennedy Center Honors

Dick Van Dyke is an Emmy, Tony, Grammy, BAFTA, and Disney Legend award winner, in addition to having a SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, an induction into the Television Hall of Fame, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Disney Legend.

At the awards ceremony, Dick Van Dyke will be honored along with other entertainers including Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, and Midori.

For Disney, Dick Van Dyke starred in Mary Poppins , Lt. Robin Crusoe, U.S.N., Never A Dull Moment, Dick Tracy and Mary Poppins Returns . He also appeared in the 20th Century Studios Night at the Museum franchise and narrated the 2001 documentary Walt: The Man Behind the Myth .

Along with his a cappella group The Vantastix, Dick Van Dyke has performed live at many Disney fan events.

