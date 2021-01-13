ESPN “30 for 30” Documentary “Al Davis vs. The NFL” Premieres on February 4

ESPN’s popular 30 for 30 franchise will debut a new film this February about the NFL. This documentary will focus on the three-decade rivalry between Al Davis and Pete Rozelle in Al Davis vs. The NFL.

What’s Happening:

series on February 4th. Directed by Ken Rodgers ( The Two Bills, Elway to Marino ), Al Davis vs. The NFL presents an intimate look inside one of the great rivalries in the history of the National Football League.

Today, along with announcing the premiere, ESPN shared a trailer for the movie:

For nearly 30 years, the men battled often involving players, owners, franchises, even the League itself during their feud. The main reason for their fight? Davis wanted to relocate his team from Oakland to Los Angeles, in pursuit of a state-of-the-art stadium, but the league would not approve.

Years later in 2020 the Raiders would eventually move to Las Vegas, where the team would have its own brand-new home stadium—something Davis dreamed of building.

Al Davis vs. The NFL will premiere on February 4 at 9 pm ET on ESPN.

About the Film:

The 30 for 30 film will present the adversarial relationship between the two visionaries. It features never-before-seen footage of both men.

will also feature “deepfake” technology allowing both men to narrate their story in first-person. ESPN reminds viewers that while the re-creations may not be the real thing, the specific stories they share are true. Dialogue used for the film is based on interviews from the NFL vault.

What They’re Saying:

Director Ken Rodgers: “No rivalry, on or off the field, helped shape the modern NFL as much as the decades-long struggle between Al Davis and Pete Rozelle. With the 2020 Raiders and the NFL collaborating to fulfill Al’s dream of a state-of-the-art stadium for his team, now is the perfect time to look back on two men who differed on many issues, but shared a mutual love of the NFL.”