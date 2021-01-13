Jessica Drew Dons Her Classic Costume for “Spider-Woman #11” Coming this April

Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman is back and she’s dressed to impress! Donning her iconic costume Jessica returns to Marvel Comics this April in Spider-Woman #11.

What’s Happening:

After ten explosive issues, Jessica Drew’s hit solo series continues this April.

Marvel has announced the return of the Spider-Woman comics, and to make things even more exciting, the titular hero will be suiting up once more in her original costume.

Designed by Marie Severin, Spider-Woman's classic costume is as timeless as it is iconic. Now, it once again returns in the pages of Spider-Woman as Jessica Drew suits up for her next mission starting in Spider-Woman #11.

as Jessica Drew suits up for her next mission starting in . Throughout this thrilling run, Spider-Woman has overcome HYDRA, confronted her nefarious mother in a wild family reunion, and learned more about her past then she’s ever wanted to. And writer Karla Pacheco and artist Pere Pérez are just getting started.

Spider-Woman #11

Written by Karla Pacheco

Art by Pere Pérez

Cover by Junggeun Yoon

Writer Karla Pacheco gives fans a taste of what’s in store for Spider-Woman:

“We’ve taken Jessica Drew through a gut-wrenching, action-packed wringer these past 10 issues, and we aren’t letting up as we head into our next adventure! With the mysteries of Wundagore behind her, Jess is finally feeling like herself again, and longing to get back to a “normal” life. But what exactly IS normal for Spider-Woman?

In Issue 11 we see Jess setting aside her latest suit (for now), and gearing up once again in the iconic red and yellow costume – albeit with a few new touches and some surprises – courtesy of the always inventive Pere Pérez. She’s safely home and ready to resume her life with Gerry and Roger…but of course nothing is that simple for the one and only Spider-Woman. We’re launching Jess directly into another over-the-top story, featuring incredible new villains, unbelievable action from Pere, and of course, me ripping everyone’s hearts again as I chortle with evil glee.

Also there will be monster trucks. Can’t wait for everyone to get their hands on this, it’s classic Jessica Drew with the ‘Pacheco & Pérez’ twist, and honestly, it’s fun as hell.”

