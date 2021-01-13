Searchlight Pictures Acquires Rights to Make “Hound” Starring Zoey Deutch

Searchlight Pictures has reportedly acquired the rights to Hound starring Zoey Deutch according to Deadline.
- Searchlight Pictures, the independent label of 20th Century Studios, has reportedly acquired the rights to a screenplay called Hound with Lisa Duva attached to star.
- The screenplay, written by Lisa Duva, centers on a dog groomer who gets bit by a stray dog, causing her body to go through changes that give her dark desires.
- Actress Zoey Deutch came across the script and approached the writer to produce and star, putting the package on the market.
- Deadline says that Searchlight Pictures was quick to jump on the project and in addition to starring, Zoey Deutch will also serve as a producer.
- The actress recently produced and starred in a film called Buffaloed and plays Infinity Jackson in the Netflix series The Politician produced by 20th Television.
- No announcements have been made about a director or when filming is expected to start.