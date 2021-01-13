Disney Reopens Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Kiosks, Closes Indiana Jones Shop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Force sensitive individuals may have felt a shift in the balance today and if so, this is probably why. In Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios park, the Resistance Supply kiosks are now fully stocked and operational.

When Batuu welcomed Guests back in July, these merchandise carts remained closed. There were still plenty of places to shop on the remote planet and these are located near the entrance of Rise of the Resistance.

The socially distanced queue for boarding groups called through the virtual queue lines up on the other side of the kiosks, but there are queue markers here as well, seemingly in case Cast Members need to restrict the number of Guests browsing at each kiosk.

When Disney giveth, they must also taketh away and as these kiosks reopen, another Lucasfilm brand loses a merchandise location. Located between the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and Star Tours, this outdoor kiosk used to have a utility vehicle parked under the tarp with merchandise shelves around it.

With the vehicle gone, it’s now just a closed up metal shed with a few ropes and an Indiana Jones map on it.

With no announced plans to reopen the stunt show anytime soon, this is what Guests view as they approach the Backlot Express, one of the available quick service food locations at the park.

Until next time, may the force be with you.