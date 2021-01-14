Peyton Elizabeth Lee to Star in “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.,” the Disney+ “Doogie Howser” Reboot

Peyton Elizabeth Lee has been cast in the lead role in the Disney+ Doogie Howser reboot, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.

What’s Happening:

Peyton Elizabeth Lee, star of Disney Channel’s Andi Mack Disney+ The Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. Doogie Howser, M.D. , the show that became a star-launching vehicle for Neil Patrick Harris.

, the show that became a star-launching vehicle for Neil Patrick Harris. The series is set in Hawaii and Lee will play Lahela Kameāloha, a 16-year-old teenage doctor who goes by the nickname “Doogie.”

The series order from Disney+ includes 10 half-hour episodes, which is being produced by 20th Television.

The series is expected to start streaming in 2021.

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. Description:

“Set in modern-day Hawaii, the 10-episode comedy follows Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a mixed race 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her family, including her spit-fire Irish mother who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, and her Hawaiian “Local Boy” father struggling to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl.”