FX Picks Up “The Sparrow,” TV Adaptation of Classic Novel from “The Queens Gambit” Showrunner

FX has picked up a new series by the showrunner of Netflix’s The Queens Gambit, an adaptation of the 1996 novel The Sparrow.
What’s Happening:
- Scott Frank, the co-creator, director and showrunner of the Netflix phenomenon The Queens Gambit, is at work on a new series for FX called The Sparrow.
- The series is based on the best-selling and award-winning novel by Mary Doria Russell of the same name.
- The novel tells the story of scientific priests on a space mission to prove the existence of God who make contact with extraterrestrial beings.
- Scott Frank will write every episode of the series.
- Johan Renck will direct the series, having worked on hits like Chernobyl and Breaking Bad.
- Mark Johnson will join Scott Frank and Johan Recnk as producer.
- According to Variety, the novel was previously in development as a feature film at Warner Brothers, but plans fell through.
- The plot of the series is expected to remain faithful to the novel, which also has a sequel called Children of God.