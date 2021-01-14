Walt Disney World Reveals New Annual Passholder Merchandise Opportunities

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can treat themselves to some new passholder-exclusive merchandise arriving soon at the parks!

What’s Happening:

While Disneyland is ending their Annual Pass program,

Passholders can be on the lookout for Passholder-exclusive merchandise coming to Walt Disney World

At select retail locations, Passholders can find a pin, baseball hat, and sparkling Cinderella Castle-inspired Minnie Mouse Ear headbands, available only for Annual Passholders and all eligible for the Passholder merchandise discount.

The Passholder-Exclusive Minnie Mouse Ear Headband and Baseball Cap can be found at: The Chapeau at Magic Kingdom park Emporium at Magic Kingdom park Movieland Memorabilia at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Celebrity 5 & 10 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Once Upon a Time at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Disney’s Wonderful World of Memories at Disney Springs Discovery Trading Company at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Mouse Gear at EPCOT

Passholder-Exclusive Pins can be found at: Emporium at Magic Kingdom park Frontier Trading Post at Magic Kingdom park Pin Traders – Camera Center at EPCOT Celebrity 5 & 10 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Discovery Trading Company at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Disney’s Pin Traders at Disney Springs

Annual Passholders can also add a fashionable “touch” to their park visits with a unique MagicBand. New designs, available only to Passholders, will be released throughout the year, so passholders can accessorize for every season. The two latest designs— featuring Chip & Dale and Stitch—are available wherever MagicBands are sold.

As a reminder, valid park admission and park reservation for the same park on the same day are required for theme park entry. Reservations are limited and subject to availability. A valid annual pass card and government-issued photo ID must be shown at time of purchase. Discount is for personal use only and may not be used to purchase merchandise with the intent to resell the merchandise. Merchandise available while supplies last. Operating hours and locations subject to change without notice. Limit of 10 units of a single item per transaction.