ABC News To Provide Full Coverage, Primetime Special of Joe Biden’s Inauguration

by | Jan 15, 2021 12:22 PM Pacific Time

ABC News has announced their comprehensive special coverage of the 2021 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. The network will present audiences with news across a variety of mediums. Prior to the big day, ABC News will present the primetime program, The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on Tuesday, January 19th.

What’s Happening:

  • On Tuesday, January 19th ABC News will present special reports on the ABC Television Network on the events of the day.
  • On Wednesday, January 20th the network will cover Inauguration Day and all major events beginning with a special edition of Good Morning America at 7:00 am ET, including:
    • The swearing-in ceremony
    • Visit to Arlington Cemetery
    • The inaugural military and virtual parade
    • Biden’s inaugural address
  • At 8:00 pm ET ABC News presents a primetime program, The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. – An ABC News Special, that will provide reporting on and analysis of the historic moments from the day.
  • At 8:30 pm ET ABC will air Celebrating America.
  • World News Tonight with David Muir and Nightline will also present special editions on Wednesday, January 20th.

The ABC News Political Team:

  • George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage along with:
    • David Muir
    • Robin Roberts
    • Michael Strahan
    • Linsey Davis
    • And additional members of the ABC News Powerhouse Political Team.
  • Chris Christie, Yvette Simpson, Rahm Emanuel, Heidi Heitkamp, Kate Shaw and Sara Fagen, and LBJ Foundation President and CEO and presidential historian Mark Updegrove will also contribute to the broadcasts.

The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

  • ABC News Live will detail the unprecedented challenges facing Biden and his incoming administration with primetime special, The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr., airing Tuesday, January 19 (8:00 pm – 9:00 pm ET and 10:00 pm – 11:00 pm ET).
  • Anchored by T.J. Holmes with reporting from Linsey Davis, Martha Raddatz, Rachel Scott, Terry Moran, Alex Perez and Devin Dwyer, the one-hour special will dive into pivotal topics that will shape the 46th president’s time in the White House.
  • It will also chronicle Biden’s life, looking at how he became president and the bipartisan relationships he built throughout his political career, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ journey to becoming the first woman and woman of color elected to the office.
  • Additionally, the special will take a close look at how Biden and his administration will handle the American press and global affairs.
  • ABC News Live will air an encore presentation Wednesday, January 20 (8:00 am – 9:00 am ET).

ABC News Live

  • ABC News Live will provide live coverage of Inauguration Day beginning at 9:00 am ET.
  • ABC News Live Update Anchor Diane Macedo, Moran and Kyra Phillips will anchor live coverage beginning at 3:00 pm ET with ABC News’ team and presidential historians providing context and analysis of the day’s significant moments.
  • Davis will take over live coverage with ABC News Live Prime at 7:00 pm ET.

Digital:

  • ABC News will have comprehensive digital coverage of the inauguration, including a blog with live updates throughout the day, a look back at past notable inaugurations and a highlights video with the biggest moments of the inauguration that will be updated regularly.
  • ABC News’ digital video series Examined will have episodes on Trump’s final days and how this is an inauguration like never before.
  • Social newscast On Location will feature coverage leading up to and on Inauguration Day – exclusively for Facebook Watch.

FiveThirtyEight

  • FiveThirtyEight will preview Inauguration Day on the FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast and follow the day’s events in real-time on the site’s live blog, with up-to-the-minute analysis.

ABC News Radio

  • ABC News Radio will offer extensive live anchored coverage of the inauguration events, starting with the COVID-19 memorial ceremony on Tuesday, January 19th.
  • On Wednesday, January 20th ABC News Radio will offer a primetime special report that includes coverage of the planned celebration at the Lincoln Memorial.
  • Portions of the live coverage will be available after airing live as episodes of the ABC News Radio Specials podcast, available on all podcast platforms.
  • Throughout the day, ABC News Radio will also offer multiple Status Reports each hour and custom interviews with affiliates.

Start Here:

  • ABC News’ flagship daily podcast Start Here, hosted by Brad Mielke, will post a special edition on Wednesday, January 20th featuring the latest reporting on the Inauguration.

ABC NewsOne:

  • ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage with Alex Presha and Elizabeth Schulze, plus analysis from Karen Travers and Rick Klein.
  • NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

Marc Burstein is the senior executive producer of ABC News Special Events. Katie den Daas, David Hatcher and David Reiter serve as executive producers of The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr.               

 
 
