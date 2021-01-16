New Merchandise for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Appears in EPCOT’s France Pavilion

The opening of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT is drawing ever closer as each day passes, and without a specific opening date, we know it’s close. “Progress” walls have been removed and replaced with easily moved planter boxes, and now, new merchandise is making an appearance in the France Pavilion.

New merchandise for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure EPCOT

The appearance of the items, as well as the recent removal of construction (or “Progress”) walls outside of the new themed area all hint that we are getting closer to the inevitable opening of the new attraction.

Magnets are part of the offering, one featuring Remy, the star of the 2006 Pixar Animation Studios Film, Ratatouille , in front of the France Pavilion with the park’s Eiffel Tower and familiar fountain as the backdrop. This image is also carried over to phone cases which are also available, and on newer model iPhones as well, which are notoriously known for being harder to find at the moment.

Another magnet features Remy with the quote "The only thing predictable about life is unpredictability."

One fun item is also a keychain with rotating images. One side features a stylized Remy and the words “Je suis le Chef Paris” (I am the chef in Paris), and on the other side the familiar logo for the restaurant that serves as the setting for both the film, and the upcoming attraction, Gusteau’s.

In the new attraction, guests will join le petite chef, Remy, for an epicurean adventure inside Gusteau’s famed restaurant. You’ll shrink down to the size of a rat and follow Remy and his pals through the kitchen and dining room of the well loved eatery. The big challenge? Avoid getting caught! But not to worry, your journey is bound to end on a sweet note.

No specific opening date has been announced, but Disney has said the attraction will open this year.