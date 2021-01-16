New Merchandise for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Appears in EPCOT’s France Pavilion

by | Jan 16, 2021 1:08 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

The opening of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT is drawing ever closer as each day passes, and without a specific opening date, we know it’s close. “Progress” walls have been removed and replaced with easily moved planter boxes, and now, new merchandise is making an appearance in the France Pavilion.

What’s Happening:

  • New merchandise for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure has been spotted in the France Pavilion at EPCOT in the rear of the pavilion near the bakery.
  • The appearance of the items, as well as the recent removal of construction (or “Progress”) walls outside of the new themed area all hint that we are getting closer to the inevitable opening of the new attraction.
  • Magnets are part of the offering, one featuring Remy, the star of the 2006 Pixar Animation Studios Film, Ratatouille, in front of the France Pavilion with the park’s Eiffel Tower and familiar fountain as the backdrop. This image is also carried over to phone cases which are also available, and on newer model iPhones as well, which are notoriously known for being harder to find at the moment.
  • Another magnet features Remy with the quote “The only thing predictable about life is unpredictability.”
  • One fun item is also a keychain with rotating images. One side features a stylized Remy and the words “Je suis le Chef Paris” (I am the chef in Paris), and on the other side the familiar logo for the restaurant that serves as the setting for both the film, and the upcoming attraction, Gusteau’s.
  • In the new attraction, guests will join le petite chef, Remy, for an epicurean adventure inside Gusteau’s famed restaurant. You’ll shrink down to the size of a rat and follow Remy and his pals through the kitchen and dining room of the well loved eatery. The big challenge? Avoid getting caught! But not to worry, your journey is bound to end on a sweet note.
  • No specific opening date has been announced, but Disney has said the attraction will open this year.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed