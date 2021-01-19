D23 Showcases Decade-Old Models From Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland”

D23 has opened some crates that have been sealed for over 10 years at the Walt Disney Archive to show us some of the amazing miniatures behind Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland.

What’s Happening:

As part of a series exploring some lost treasures in the Walt Disney Archives, the D23 YouTube series “Unseen Artifacts” explores some lost miniatures, models from Tim Burton’s Alice In Wonderland.

Released in 2010, Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland stars Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Crispin Glover, Matt Lucas, and Mia Wasikowska, featuring the voices of Alan Rickman, Stephen Fry, Michael Sheen, and Timothy Spall. The film was loosely inspired by Lewis Carroll's fantasy novels, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass (later interpreted as a sequel from Burton) and was influenced by Walt Disney's 1951 animated film of the same name.