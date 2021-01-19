New Star Wars Collectibles Released as Part of Funko Fair

by | Jan 19, 2021 2:48 PM Pacific Time

With more and more events taking place virtually, Funko has launched their first two-week virtual event, Funko Fair. Among the must have collectibles and fan favorite Pop! figures are some galactic finds that celebrate the Star Wars universe.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Funko Fair – Star Wars

Hey hey! Funko Fair is officially underway and that means new Star Wars collectibles! StarWars.com has shared a peek at some of the items available now. Whether fans are excited to get their hands on the first ever keychain collab between Funko and Lucasfilm or just excited for new Pop! figures, there’s sure to be something here to please every fan.

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

New bobbleheads from the final film in the Skywalker saga feature Ben Solo, Rey fighting the Emperor, Palpatine, and Rey with her own golden lightsaber. There’s also a 10-inch version of Babu Frik! Find these and more at Target.

Funko Pop! Star Wars Valentine’s Day

“Yoda, Chewbacca, R2-D2, Darth Vader, and a stormtrooper get into the spirit of the holiday with heart-shaped boxes and red and pink color schemes.” Available at Target.

Funko Pop! Star Wars The Mandalorian Keychains

“With this all-new line, you can carry tiny versions of your favorite Funko Pop! bobbleheads with you at all times.”

Star Wars Amazon Series Luke Skywalker with Pin (Amazon Exclusive)

“Luke is ready for duty on Echo Base with this exclusive new sculpt made to look like some of the earliest iterations of the Star Wars Funko Pop! collectibles.”

The Mandalorian Mystery Minis

“The next line of Mystery Minis celebrate Season 1 of The Mandalorian with petite versions of Mando, The Child, Moff Gideon, Greef Karga, Cara Dune, Kuiil, and IG-11, as well as a fearsome flametrooper. Available at GameStop.”

Star Wars Pop! Pins

“Decorate your favorite jacket, bag, or pinboard like it’s Jabba’s palace with a new line of enamel pins featuring Jabba the Hutt, Leia and Lando in disguise, and poor Han still stuck in carbonite.” Available at Hop Topic.

 
 
