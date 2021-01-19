Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Black Panther” Series Comes to an End in April

Ta-Nehisi Coates' Black Panther series will be coming to an end in April with the release of issue #25.
- The “Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda” storyline introduced in the series will see its conclusion with issue #25 releasing in April. The story sent a group of explorers out to find the origin of the Mena Ngai, the landmark where Vibranium was discovered to have landed.
- Ta-Nehisi Coates has taken the story of Black Panther to new heights and locations over the last five years with the series receiving the National Book Award and Coates becoming a New York Times Best-Selling author.
- In the final issue, T’Challa comes back to the home he left behind during the “Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda” storyline to stop Emperor N’Jadaka’s conquest of Wakanda.
What They’re Saying:
- Wil Moss, Editor: “Ta-Nehisi has come up with a truly special finale here, one that not only wraps up the current story of T’Challa’s attempt to stop Emperor N’Jadaka’s conquest of Wakanda, but also deals with elements that reach all the way back to the beginning of Ta-Nehisi’s run. And to that end, we’re so thrilled to have Brian Stelfreeze, the artist who helped launch this run, return to draw this issue’s epilogue. Black Panther #25 is an immensely satisfying conclusion, with twists you won’t see coming and repercussions that will be felt for years to come.”