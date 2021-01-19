Tom Holland Talks About WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure in Latest Disney Parks Video

Disney has released a video showing Tom Holland reprising his role as Spider-Man for Disneyland’s Avengers Campus attraction WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.

In the attraction, we learn that Peter Parker has started an initiative called the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, or WEB for short. The WEB workshop hosts various tech creations, including Spider-Bots, that were made to help a new generation of superheroes as sidekicks.

While Peter is giving a presentation on a new piece of tech, the WEB Slinger vehicle, something goes wrong causing Spider-Bots to replicate and we are all needed to help save the day.

You’ll soon realize you have web-slinging powers, and with technology on the ride that recognizes body movements and gestures, help defeat Spider-Bots.

During the adventure, you’ll virtually pass through several locations that you can find at Avengers Campus, including Pym Test Kitchen, Avengers Headquarters, and the Collector’s Fortress. Spider-Bots will also become harder to defeat as you move through the attraction.

We don’t have an opening date just yet, but stay tuned as we’ll continue to report the news as it comes out. We cannot wait to finally be able to explore Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, and we’re sure you can’t wait either!