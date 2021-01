New Ralph Wiggum Funko Pop! Figure Lets “The Simpsons” Fans Add the Character to Their Collection

Your very own version of Springfield can now get a little bit bigger. Fans of The Simpsons can now add Ralph Wiggum to their collection with this brand new Funko Pop! figure.

This new Ralph Wiggum Funko Pop! figure is now available only on Funko.com and Funko HQ.

The figure of the hilarious character is holding a jar of paste.

You can order this new Funko Pop! figure here

You can see some of Ralph’s best moments by watching The Simpsons on Disney+.