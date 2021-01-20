Disney Confirms President Joe Biden Will Be Added to The Hall of Presidents

With The Hall of Presidents at Magic Kingdom Park closed for refurbishment starting today, it has been confirmed by a Disney World spokesperson that Joe Biden will be added to the attraction.

What’s Happening:

The Orlando Sentinel

The closure of the attraction coincides with Inauguration Day when President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in at noon ET.

President Trump was added to the attraction in December 2017 after the show closed for refurbishment in January 2017, which included additional theater improvements such as new lighting and an updated opening movie.

Every sitting president since Bill Clinton has had a speaking role when being added to The Hall of Presidents. You can watch Trump’s speech below.

Disney fans were wondering if we’d see a reimagining of the show or the continuation of presidents being added as has been the tradition.

No date was given at the time for the attraction’s scheduled reopening.