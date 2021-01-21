“Guardians of the Galaxy” Welcome the New Space Age and Team up With New Characters This April

Marvel has announced what we can see from Guardians of the Galaxy in 2021, and the new space age is upon us!
- With Guardians of the Galaxy #13, the 175th issue, we will be introduced to the Guardians’ new mission, taking them all over the universe with some friends to join in on the action.
- This issue welcomes us to Marvel’s new Space Age that started with Empyre: Aftermath Avengers #1.
- Young Avengers Wiccan and Emperor Hulkling will be joining the Guardians on missions along with some other characters being kept secret for now.
- Guardians of the Galaxy #13 is written by Al Ewing with art by Juan Frigeri.
From Marvel.com
They were soldiers, misfits, mercenaries, thieves and a family. They were heroes… but times have changed. The galaxy no longer needs heroes. It needs super heroes! In the aftermath of their climatic battle with the Olympian gods, the Guardians of the Galaxy have been deputized by the Galactic Council. New adventures call for new teammates and the Guardians have expanded their roster like never before. Joining Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, and Groot will be Young Avengers Wiccan and Emperor Hulkling as well as some surprising new teammates yet to be revealed. Now, when the call goes forth – whether it’s from a stranded team of planetary explorers or Emperor Hulkling and his Kree/Skrull Alliance – the Guardians of the Galaxy answer!
What They’re Saying:
- Al Ewing, Writer: "Guardians of the Galaxy, both the book and the team, are going to be stepping up a gear in 2021, with villains the team have never faced, guest stars you never thought you'd see, and a new teammate you can't even begin to believe – all coming together for a crisis that'll shake every planet in the Marvel universe down to the bedrock… maybe even a backwater planet like Earth.”
Guardians of the Galaxy #13 comes out this April.