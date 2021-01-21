“Nomadland” Comes to IMAX January 29 and Tickets Are Available Now

Tickets for Nomadland in IMAX are available now. The movie will hit select IMAX venues on January 29, before its theatrical and Hulu release on February 14.

The American film that took the Venice Film Festival by storm is coming to IMAX theatres. Experience Academy-Award winner, Frances McDormand’s journey into the American heartland in @nomadlandfilm. Reserve your seat now: https://t.co/vrTyxFSCXu pic.twitter.com/y05Y7u98rq — IMAX (@IMAX) January 21, 2021

Nomadland is directed by Chloé Zhao, inspired by the non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder

Synopsis:

“Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, Nomadland features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.”

The film received nominations for Best Feature and Best Actress – Frances McDormand, at the Gotham Awards and was the People’s Choice Award winner at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Disney Trivia: Frances McDormand voiced Momma in Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur (2015).