Marvel Teases New “Heroes Reborn” Event

A surprising tease was released by Marvel today, alluding to a new series similar to one from the past with the promise of Heroes Reborn in 2021.
What’s Happening:
- By asking “Whatever happened to Earth’s mightiest heroes?” Marvel teased the return of Heroes Reborn sometime in 2021 and revealed a logo for the new book(s?)
- Marvel fans may recall an event of the same name in 1996 which saw many of the most iconic Marvel heroes relaunched after a battle with Onslaught. There were changes to some Marvel heroes that were controversial to most fans, including characters' origins and histories that were revised and updated circa the mid-1990s for modern audiences. The series did not last past 1997.
- Interestingly, the promise of the release this year falls in line with the 25th anniversary of the original event in ‘96.
- Though 2021’s Heroes Reborn has the same title, so far that’s all we know. Only time will tell what this version of Heroes Reborn brings to our Marvel Favorites.