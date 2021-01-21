The El Capitan Theatre Will Be Hosting a Pixar Movie Trivia Night January 28

Get ready to test your Pixar movie knowledge as The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood will be hosting an online trivia night on Thursday, January 28.

“At The El Capitan Theatre we miss our guests and fans and you've told us you miss El Capitan Throwback Thursdays! Since you can’t join us in person in the theatre yet, we’re bringing El Cap Throwback: Movie Trivia streaming live into your home! Join us for family-friendly fun for all ages!”

The event will be one-hour starting at 6:30 p.m. PT on January 28 and registration is $10.

You can register and get more details about the event here

The El Capitan Theatre first opened on May 3, 1926, and was converted from a playhouse to a movie in 1941. It hosted the premiere of Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane on May 8, 1941.

on May 8, 1941. In 1989, the Walt Disney Company and Pacific Theatres started restoring the theatre. It reopened on June 19, 1991, for the world premiere of Walt Disney Pictures' The Rocketeer and has since hosted many premieres for the Walt Disney Company.