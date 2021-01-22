Disney+ Hotstar Announces “Special Ops Universe” With Multiple Projects on the Way

Disney+ Hotstar has announced Special Ops Universe, which will be a multi-series spin-off of the show Special Ops created by Neeraj Pandey.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that the first of the multi-series spin-offs will be called Special Ops Season 1.5: The Himmat Story, telling the back story of the character Himmat Singh played by Kay Kay Menon.
- More series based on the Special Ops show will be announced in the future.
हिम्मत के जीवन की वो घटना जो उसे हिम्मत सिंह बनाती है ।
We go back in time to witness the incident that shaped the Man. #SpecialOPS1.5#TheHimmatStory#ComingSoon@DisneyplusHSVIP @fridaystorytel1 @kaykaymenon02 pic.twitter.com/M3p5vwWSMh
— Neeraj Pandey (@neerajpofficial) January 22, 2021
What They’re Saying:
- Sunil Rayan, President of Disney+ Hotstar: “Within weeks of its launch, Special Ops emerged as one of the biggest shows of 2020. We’re excited to venture in this nonlinear format of storytelling that brings alive an entire universe; where stories and different characters can simultaneously co-exist. The scale at which this is being conceived is enormous and speaks of our passion for creating world-class entertainment for our audiences.”