Disney Shares The Recipe For Blue Corn Pupusa From Taste Of EPCOT International Festival Of The Arts

by | Jan 22, 2021 9:34 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Disney has shared the recipe to make Blue Corn Pupusa, which can be found at Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, currently going on at the Walt Disney World Resort through February 22.

  • The Blue Corn Pupusa made its debut at the festival at the brand new Vibrante & Vívido Food Studio, which can be found between France and Morocco while strolling around World Showcase at EPCOT.

You can view the full recipe below. Disney has also released a PDF with the recipe to easily print out:

Blue Corn Pupusa stuffed with cheese and topped with shredded pork – Makes 8

Pork With Guajillo-árbol Chili Sauce

  • 6 dried guajillo chilies
  • 1 chile de árbol
  • 6 cups plus 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 2-3 pounds pork butt, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • Coarse salt, to taste
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch

Cabbage Slaw

  • 2 cups red cabbage, shredded
  • 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 carrot, julienne
  • 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, plus more, to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 3/4 teaspoon brown sugar
  • Pinch red pepper flakes
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Aji Amarillo Cream

  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 2 3/4 teaspoons aji amarillo paste
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon coarse salt, plus more, to taste

Blue Corn Pupusa

  • 2 cups blue corn masa1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon coarse salt
  • 3/4 – 1 1/2 cups water
  • 1/2 cup grated white cheddar cheese
  • 1/4 cup canola oil

Garnish

  • 16 freshly picked cilantro leaves

For Pork With Guajillo And Árbol Chili Sauce:

  • Remove stems from guajillo and árbol chiles. Heat large sauté pan over medium heat for 5 minutes, until hot. Add chilies and toast for 1-2 minutes on each side, until darker in color.
  • Place chilies in large pot with 6 cups of the water and garlic clove. Bring to simmer and cook, covered, for 20 minutes, until soft. Blend with immersion blender until smooth.
  • Season pork generously with salt. Add to pot of water. Bring to boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook, covered, for 1 hour, until pork is tender. Remove from liquid and cool for 20 minutes. Do not discard cooking liquid.
  • Combine remaining 2 tablespoons of water with cornstarch in small bowl. Bring pork liquid back to a boil. Add cornstarch and water and stir until sauce thickens. Reduce heat to low.
  • Shred pork and add to sauce. Season with additional salt, to taste.
  • Keep warm until ready to serve.

For Red Cabbage Slaw:

  • Combine apple cider vinegar, water, salt, oregano, brown sugar, and chili flakes in small saucepan. Bring to boil over medium heat and cook, stirring frequently, until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
  • Mix shredded cabbage, onions, and carrots in large bowl. Add cooled dressing and toss to coat.
  • Refrigerate for at least 4 hours, up to one day, before serving.
  • Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

For Aji Amarillo Cream:

  • Combine sour cream, aji amarillo paste, lime juice, and salt in medium bowl. Season with additional salt, to taste.
  • Refrigerate until ready to serve.

For Blue Corn Pupusa:

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spray with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.
  • Combine masa, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt in mixing bowl. Pour in 3/4 cups of water and stir to combine. Slowly add additional water, 1/4 cup at a time, until a soft, pliable dough forms.
  • Scoop dough into 1/4 cup balls and place on reserved baking sheet.
  • Using your fingers, make a well in the center of each ball of dough. Fill each well with 1 tablespoon of cheddar cheese. Pinch to close dough around the well.
  • Gently flatten into disks, making sure no cheese is showing.
  • With caution, heat canola oil in large non-stick skillet over medium heat for 5 minutes. Cook pupusa for 2-3 minutes on each side, until dark blue in color and crispy on the outside.
  • Keep warm until ready to serve.

To Serve:

  • Place pupusa in the center of each plate. Top with pork and red cabbage slaw. Drizzle aji amarillo cream on top. Garnish with cilantro leaves.

And there you have it! If you want to test out how your creation compares to Disney’s, head over to the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts going on now through February 22.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed