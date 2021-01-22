Disney Shares The Recipe For Blue Corn Pupusa From Taste Of EPCOT International Festival Of The Arts

Disney has shared the recipe to make Blue Corn Pupusa, which can be found at Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, currently going on at the Walt Disney World Resort through February 22.

The Blue Corn Pupusa made its debut at the festival at the brand new Vibrante & Vívido Food Studio, which can be found between France and Morocco while strolling around World Showcase at EPCOT.

You can view the full recipe below. Disney has also released a PDF with the recipe to easily print out:

Blue Corn Pupusa stuffed with cheese and topped with shredded pork – Makes 8

Pork With Guajillo-árbol Chili Sauce

6 dried guajillo chilies

1 chile de árbol

6 cups plus 2 tablespoons water

1 garlic clove

2-3 pounds pork butt, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

Coarse salt, to taste

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Cabbage Slaw

2 cups red cabbage, shredded

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

1 carrot, julienne

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup water

1/2 teaspoon salt, plus more, to taste

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

3/4 teaspoon brown sugar

Pinch red pepper flakes

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Aji Amarillo Cream

1 cup sour cream

2 3/4 teaspoons aji amarillo paste

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon coarse salt, plus more, to taste

Blue Corn Pupusa

2 cups blue corn masa1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon coarse salt

3/4 – 1 1/2 cups water

1/2 cup grated white cheddar cheese

1/4 cup canola oil

Garnish

16 freshly picked cilantro leaves

For Pork With Guajillo And Árbol Chili Sauce:

Remove stems from guajillo and árbol chiles. Heat large sauté pan over medium heat for 5 minutes, until hot. Add chilies and toast for 1-2 minutes on each side, until darker in color.

Place chilies in large pot with 6 cups of the water and garlic clove. Bring to simmer and cook, covered, for 20 minutes, until soft. Blend with immersion blender until smooth.

Season pork generously with salt. Add to pot of water. Bring to boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook, covered, for 1 hour, until pork is tender. Remove from liquid and cool for 20 minutes. Do not discard cooking liquid.

Combine remaining 2 tablespoons of water with cornstarch in small bowl. Bring pork liquid back to a boil. Add cornstarch and water and stir until sauce thickens. Reduce heat to low.

Shred pork and add to sauce. Season with additional salt, to taste.

Keep warm until ready to serve.

For Red Cabbage Slaw:

Combine apple cider vinegar, water, salt, oregano, brown sugar, and chili flakes in small saucepan. Bring to boil over medium heat and cook, stirring frequently, until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.

Mix shredded cabbage, onions, and carrots in large bowl. Add cooled dressing and toss to coat.

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours, up to one day, before serving.

Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

For Aji Amarillo Cream:

Combine sour cream, aji amarillo paste, lime juice, and salt in medium bowl. Season with additional salt, to taste.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

For Blue Corn Pupusa:

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spray with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.

Combine masa, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt in mixing bowl. Pour in 3/4 cups of water and stir to combine. Slowly add additional water, 1/4 cup at a time, until a soft, pliable dough forms.

Scoop dough into 1/4 cup balls and place on reserved baking sheet.

Using your fingers, make a well in the center of each ball of dough. Fill each well with 1 tablespoon of cheddar cheese. Pinch to close dough around the well.

Gently flatten into disks, making sure no cheese is showing.

With caution, heat canola oil in large non-stick skillet over medium heat for 5 minutes. Cook pupusa for 2-3 minutes on each side, until dark blue in color and crispy on the outside.

Keep warm until ready to serve.

To Serve:

Place pupusa in the center of each plate. Top with pork and red cabbage slaw. Drizzle aji amarillo cream on top. Garnish with cilantro leaves.

And there you have it! If you want to test out how your creation compares to Disney’s, head over to the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts going on now through February 22.