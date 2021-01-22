Disney Springs Has a Secret DOLE Whip Available Until the End of the Month

Disney Springs’ Twitter account has let us in on a secret menu item that is now available till the end of the month, a Minnie DOLE Whip Watermelon Cup!
We're head over "bows" for this treat 🎀—check out our new secret menu Minnie DOLE Whip Watermelon Cup !😮Available only through Jan. 31 at Marketplace Snacks. Ask a Cast Member for more details.✨🐭🍉 #DisneySprings #NationalPolkaDotDay pic.twitter.com/WtUHqMNryX
— Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) January 22, 2021
- The secret item is only available through January 31 and you can pick it up at Marketplace Snacks, which can be found across from the Marketplace Co-Op store at Disney Springs.
- Give it a shot and make sure to let us know what you think!