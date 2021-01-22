Funko Pop! Marvel Infinity Warps Collection Includes 8 Characters and 4 Exclusive Variants, Pre-Orders Available

As part of the continuing announcements from Funko Fair, a new wave of collectable Funko Pop! Vinyl figures called Marvel Infinity Warps will be released in June with many of the figures now available for pre-order.
Funko Fair 2021: Marvel-Infinity Warps. Pre-order all your favorites now! @GameStop: https://t.co/DNxykA8xLB | EB Games: https://t.co/kmQD9XhmLd #FunkoFair #Funko #Marvel pic.twitter.com/PJ3fifgBL1
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) January 22, 2021
What’s Happening:
- Funko just unveiled a line of Funko Pop! figures inspired by the Marvel Comics Infinity Warps event where heroes powers were merged, creating hybrid characters.
- The core line of six figures includes:
- In addition, there are two store exclusive characters and four store exclusive variants.
- Weapon Hex – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Hot Rocks – Funko Exclusive
- Glow-in-the-Dark Ghost Panther – GameStop Exclusive
- Glow-in-the-Dark Iron Hammer – Target Exclusive
- Glow-in-the-Dark Soldier Supreme – Amazon Exclusive
- Jumbo Iron Hammer – WalMart Exclusive
- Figures are expected to start shipping in June and fans on social media are already asking for other characters from a hopeful second wave of Marvel Infinity Warps.