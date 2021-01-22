“GMA” Guest List: “Mixed-ish” Stars and More to Appear Week of January 25th

Next week Good Morning America will welcome a number of celebrity guests including actors, authors, and chefs who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of American’s tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which heavily features actors and chefs.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of January 25-30:
- Monday, January 25
- Stanley Tucci (Supernova)
- Tika Sumpter (Mixed-ish)
- Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Mixed-ish)
- Tuesday, January 26
- Wendy Williams (Wendy Williams: The Movie)
- Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
- Author Claudia Oshry (Girl With No Job)
- Wednesday, January 27
- Ricki Lake
- Chef Damaris Phillips
- Chef Eric Adjepong
- Thursday, January 28
- Denzel Washington (The Little Things)
- Friday, January 29
- Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
- Nicole Beharie (Miss Juneteenth)
- Saturday, January 30
- Binge This! with Janine Rubenstein
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.