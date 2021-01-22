“GMA” Guest List: “Mixed-ish” Stars and More to Appear Week of January 25th

Next week Good Morning America will welcome a number of celebrity guests including actors, authors, and chefs who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of American’s tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which heavily features actors and chefs.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 25-30:

Monday, January 25 Stanley Tucci ( Supernova ) Tika Sumpter ( Mixed-ish ) Mark-Paul Gosselaar ( Mixed-ish )

Tuesday, January 26 Wendy Williams ( Wendy Williams: The Movie ) Anthony Anderson ( Black-ish ) Author Claudia Oshry ( Girl With No Job )

Wednesday, January 27 Ricki Lake Chef Damaris Phillips Chef Eric Adjepong

Thursday, January 28 Denzel Washington ( The Little Things )

Friday, January 29 Tracee Ellis Ross ( Black-ish ) Nicole Beharie ( Miss Juneteenth )

Saturday, January 30 Binge This! with Janine Rubenstein Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.